Home / News / NYPD needs more time to deploy body cameras after one explodes

NYPD needs more time to deploy body cameras after one explodes

By: The Associated Press October 31, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they'll need an extra two months to finish equipping patrol officers with body cameras after pausing the roll out when one exploded on Oct. 20. A revised timeline unveiled Tuesday has all patrol, transit and housing officers getting cameras by the end of February. The department had wanted ...

