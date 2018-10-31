Don't Miss
Home / News / US charges Chinese spies and hackers in conspiracy to steal trade secrets

US charges Chinese spies and hackers in conspiracy to steal trade secrets

By: The Washington Post Ellen Nakashima October 31, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department on Tuesday unsealed charges against 10 Chinese spies, hackers and others accused of conspiring to steal sensitive commercial airline and other secrets from U.S. and European companies. The indictment marks the third time since September that the United States has brought charges against Chinese intelligence officers and their recruits for stealing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo