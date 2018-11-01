Don't Miss
Court Calendars for November 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2018 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Necati N Harsit & Lisa L Harsit v Terrall Coles & Chabl Gardner, 1085 St Paul St – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 2—DHB 1 LLC v Carmen Garcia & Carmen Hernandez, 739 Genesee St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Steven A Leone & Scott E Taylor v Carol Hayes ...

