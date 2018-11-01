Don't Miss
Home / News / Harris Beach PLLC names new managing partner

Harris Beach PLLC names new managing partner

Heidi Schult Gregory is first woman in the role

By: Bennett Loudon November 1, 2018 0

Heidi Schult Gregory, leader of the health care industry team at Harris Beach PLLC, is the firm’s new managing partner for the Rochester office. She replaces Phillip G. Spellane, who was managing partner for four years. Spellane now will continue with his business and commercial litigation practice and serve on the firm’s compensation committee. “She is someone ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo