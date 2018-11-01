Don't Miss
Home / News / Investigation closed after judge in Yates County resigns

Investigation closed after judge in Yates County resigns

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2018 0

Rennee N. Crofoot, town justice in Barrington, Yates County, has resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct for allegedly interjecting herself in a custody proceeding pending before another judge. Crofoot resigned effective Oct. 3, promised to never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo