Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: Tax reform – key changes to consider in connection with year-end tax planning

Keeping Your Balance: Tax reform – key changes to consider in connection with year-end tax planning

By: Thomas L. Wolf November 1, 2018 0

A number of the tax reform provisions favorably impact accounting methods for federal income tax purposes, including full expensing and the small taxpayer simplification. First, the new law extends and modifies bonus depreciation through 2026 (or through 2027, for longer production period property and certain aircraft) under amended Section 168(k). The 50 percent bonus depreciation is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo