Lawsuit alleges inmate abuse before and after deadly riot

Lawsuit alleges inmate abuse before and after deadly riot

By: The Associated Press By RANDALL CHASE November 1, 2018 0

DOVER, Del. — An attorney filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of scores of inmates at Delaware's maximum-security prison, alleging they were subject to inhumane conditions and physical and verbal abuse both before and after a riot last year in which a guard was killed. The 80-page complaint filed Wednesday names Democratic Gov. John Carney, ...

