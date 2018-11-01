Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded October 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 1, 2018                  90   BRIGHTON, NY COTRUPE, COURTNEY & COTRUPE, KEVIN Property Address: 85 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2501 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $280,000.00   BROCKPORT, NY GOOD, MORGAN A & MIRAGLIA, JOSEPH M Property Address: 169 LADUE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9736 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $186,459.00 ARADINE, KAREN C Property Address: 54 VALLEY VIEW DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1444 Lender: MORTGAGE ...

