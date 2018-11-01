Don't Miss
Supreme Court mulls case in which millions got nothing and lawyers got millions

Supreme Court mulls case in which millions got nothing and lawyers got millions

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes November 1, 2018

The approximately 129 million people who Googled in the U.S. between the fall of 2006 and the spring of 2014 may have had their privacy rights violated. Some lawyers thought so, and filed a class-action suit on their behalf. The search-engine giant coughed up $8.5 million as a settlement. The Supreme Court reviewed the math Wednesday, ...

