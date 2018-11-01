Don't Miss
UB Law students win mock trial competition

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2018 0

The University at Buffalo School of Law took first place at the Queens District Attorney’s Annual Mock Trial Competition. The fifth annual competition held on Oct. 27 and 28 included 16 teams from across the country. UB Law’s winning team consisted of: Sarah A. Elardo, William F. Fitzgerald, Salvatore M. Prince, and Spencer R. Stresing. They are ...

