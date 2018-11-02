Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 5, 2018

Court Calendars for November 5, 2018

By: Cody B. Bartlett Jr. November 2, 2018 0

City Court HON. THERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Mahogany Blair, 70 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 2—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Darlene Williams, 10 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 3—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Loumanda Turner, 20 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 4—Chatham Gardens Housing Corp v Yihun Melaku, 312 Chatham Gardens – Barclay Damon 5—Tri Veterans ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo