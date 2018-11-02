Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Criminal proceeding: People v. Conley

Fourth Department – Criminal proceeding: People v. Conley

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal proceeding Intervention – Information about empaneled jury People v. Conley KA 17-02073 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant was tried for murder arising from the fatal poisoning of the victim, the defendant’s employer and mother of her boyfriend. The trial resulted in a hung jury and, after a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo