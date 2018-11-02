Geraci foresees new federal courthouse — someday

Don't Miss
Rochester now 10th on list for new building

By: Bennett Loudon November 2, 2018 0

It could be a decade or more before it’s completed, but preliminary planning work has begun for a new federal courthouse in Rochester. The Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building at 100 State St. “has outlived its life,” Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. said during remarks at the Federal Court Dinner on Oct. ...

