News

Jury convicts man of murder

November 2, 2018

A Rochester man has been convicted of murder and other charges for a homicide that happened last year. A Monroe County Court jury convicted Tyshon Myles, 26, Thursday of second-degree murder for the death of Moran Wilson. Myles also was convicted of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence. On May 12, ...

