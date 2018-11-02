Don't Miss
Lobbyist facing federal bribery charges

Lobbyist facing federal bribery charges

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2018 0

Albany lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy has been charged with bribery and honest services wire fraud for the same scheme that led to the arrest of state Assemblyman Joseph Errigo. The federal charges against Gaddy, 48, of Albany, carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Gaddy owns the firm Excelsior Advocates LLC, ...

