Mitchell Lecture planned for Nov. 9

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2018 0

Australian professor John Braithwaite will deliver the fall 2018 Mitchell Lecture at 2 p.m., Nov. 9, in the Charles B. Sears Law Library in O’Brian Hall on University at Buffalo’s North Campus. The event, titled Tempered Power, Variegated Capitalism, Law and Society, is sponsored by the UB School of Law. The Mitchell Lecture is the law school’s signature ...

