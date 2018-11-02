Don't Miss
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NY transfer, no bail

By: The Associated Press By CURT ANDERSON November 2, 2018 0

MIAMI — Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc agreed Friday to be transferred to New York to face charges of sending explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and media outlets. Attorneys for Sayoc said Friday in Miami federal court that it's better if his lawyers in New York can take the case as ...

