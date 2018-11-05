Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Lee

Don't Miss
November 5, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Interrogation – Failure to record People v. Lee KA 15-01452 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal solicitation. He argues that the County Court erred in refusing to suppress statements that he made to the police. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The ...

