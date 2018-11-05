Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Photo array: People v. Lundy

Fourth Department – Photo array: People v. Lundy

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Photo array Shirt color – Nondescript clothing – Subsequent identification People v. Lundy KA 15-00599 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the record is devoid of evidence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo