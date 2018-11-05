Don't Miss
Supreme Court refuses to block young people’s climate lawsuit against US government

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes and Brady Dennis  November 5, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court Friday night refused to halt a novel lawsuit filed by young Americans that attempts to force the federal government to take action on climate change, turning down a request from the Trump administration to stop it before trial. The suit, filed in 2015 by 21 young people who argue that the ...

