Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court to consider Virginia uranium case that divides a rural county

Supreme Court to consider Virginia uranium case that divides a rural county

By: The Washington Post Gregory S. Schneider and Robert Barnes November 5, 2018 0

CHATHAM, Va. - Members of the Coles family have worked the land here for more than 200 years, and on Monday the U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether they can dig up what’s underneath. Coles Hill, a handsome Federal-style manor built around 1817, presides over the largest untapped deposit of uranium in the United States and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo