US judge strikes down California land law in suit by Trump

By: The Associated Press By SUDHIN THANAWALA November 5, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. judge struck down a California law challenged by the Trump administration that aimed to give the state power to override the sale of federal lands. The law unconstitutionally regulates the U.S. government and discriminates against people seeking to buy federal public land, Judge William Shubb in Sacramento ruled Thursday. State lawmakers who ...

