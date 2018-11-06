Don't Miss
Court Calendars for November 7, 2018

Court Calendars for November 7, 2018

November 6, 2018

City Court HON. THERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Keeler St Apartments LLC v Vanessa Samuel, 30 Keeler St – Wynn L Bowman 2—Burdett Properties LLC v Tyia Miller & Jessica Jones, 245 Rugby Ave – Boylan Code 3—TC Residences LLC v Yesenia Cintron, 153 Winchester St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Rochester Properties Real Estate Development and Property Management LLC v Terina ...

