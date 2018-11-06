Don't Miss
Home / News / FBI warns that terrorists with drones pose ‘escalating threat’ in US

FBI warns that terrorists with drones pose ‘escalating threat’ in US

By: Bloomberg Chris Strohm and Alan Levin November 6, 2018 0

Civilian drones pose a “steadily escalating threat,” as the devices are likely to be used by terrorists, criminal groups or drug cartels to carry out attacks in the U.S., FBI Director Chris Wray told a Senate committee. “Terrorist groups could easily export their battlefield experiences to use weaponized” drones, Wray said in written testimony for a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo