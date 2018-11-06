Don't Miss
Supreme Court justices question lethal injection of Missouri man

By: Bloomberg Greg Stohr November 6, 2018 0

New Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the Supreme Court’s liberal wing in questioning whether states can use their standard execution methods to kill people whose unique medical issues leave them at risk of severe pain. Hearing arguments in Washington on Tuesday’s Election Day, the justices weighed the fate of Russell Bucklew, a Missouri inmate who says his ...

