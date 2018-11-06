Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court seems reluctant to interpret intent of Virginia uranium law

Supreme Court seems reluctant to interpret intent of Virginia uranium law

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes November 6, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court justices across the ideological spectrum seemed reluctant Monday to try to divine the reason that Virginia lawmakers decided back in the 1980s to ban the mining of uranium, since everyone agrees that is something the state has the right to do. Lawyers for a company that wants to extract what is said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo