Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 8, 2018

Court Calendars for November 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2018 0

City Court HON. THERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Maria Concepcion Diaz & Marynell Bussey, 50 Newcomb St – Timothy L Alexson 2—GRHS Foundation Inc v Spurgeon Coker, 728 Carter St – Boylan Code 3—GRHS Foundation Inc v Sharlene Rodriguez, 720 Carter St – Boylan Code 4—GRHS Foundation Inc v Michael Malcolm, 720 Carter St – Boylan Code 5—Andrew Hammell v Cherie Garner, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo