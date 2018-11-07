Ginsburg writes first opinion of Supreme Court term, about age discrimination

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes November 7, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that the federal law prohibiting age discrimination in employment applies to state and local governments, regardless of their size. The 8-0 decision was written by the court’s oldest member, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85. It was the third straight year Ginsburg authored the court’s first opinion of the ...

