Don't Miss
Home / News / House Democrats plan to launch immediate investigations of Trump, but leaders are wary of impeachment

House Democrats plan to launch immediate investigations of Trump, but leaders are wary of impeachment

By: The Washington Post Karoun Demirjian November 7, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - House Democrats are prepared to launch multiple investigations of President Donald Trump next year but are wary of immediately pursuing impeachment - seeking to satisfy an energized base without alienating the voters they need in the next election. Despite widespread support among Democrats to try to remove Trump from office, party leaders are worried ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo