James makes history: First black woman to win statewide office in New York

By: The Associated Press Michael R. Sisak November 7, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Letitia James made history Tuesday night, becoming the first black woman elected to statewide office in New York. The Democrat will also be the state’s first black attorney general. James defeated Republican lawyer Keith Wofford, a little-known candidate in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1. A longtime ...

