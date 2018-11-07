Don't Miss
Home / News / Kavanaugh joins liberals in tough questions on execution plans for man with rare condition

Kavanaugh joins liberals in tough questions on execution plans for man with rare condition

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes November 7, 2018 0

The Supreme Court spent a gruesome hour Tuesday debating a constitutional way to execute a Missouri man who has a rare medical condition, with the likely decider, new Justice Brett Kavanaugh, joining the court’s liberals with tough questions for the state. Modern and ancient execution methods - a firing squad, electrocution, hanging, lethal gas, being burned ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo