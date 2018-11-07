Don't Miss
Home / News / Plaintiff seeks more than $1 million in fees

State lost case to former prison worker in September

By: Bennett Loudon November 7, 2018 0

The attorney representing a woman who won a $7 million jury award against the state after being stalked by a co-worker has filed a motion to have the state pay more than $1 million in attorney fees. The plaintiff’s attorney, Jennifer A. Shoemaker, a partner at Underberg & Kessler LLP in Rochester, also asked for related ...

