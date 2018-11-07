Don't Miss
Home / News / St. John Fisher announces 3+3 program with SU College of Law

St. John Fisher announces 3+3 program with SU College of Law

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2018 0

St. John Fisher College and the Syracuse University College of Law have announced the 3+3 Legal Education Accelerated Program (LEAP) which will allow a select group of undergraduate students at Fisher the opportunity to earn both an undergraduate degree and a law degree in six years, while keeping down the cost of their education. Students must ...

