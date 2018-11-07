Don't Miss
Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP adds two associates

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2018 0

Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP, the Capital Region’s largest law firm, has added two new associate attorneys: Salvador “Jake” Capecelatro and James Wisniewski. Capecelatro is joining the firm’s real estate practice group. Previously, he worked in a small, real-estate law firm in Albany and as part of a land acquisition team involved in a natural gas ...

