Don't Miss
Home / News / 12 people killed, including sheriff’s deputy, in California bar shooting

12 people killed, including sheriff’s deputy, in California bar shooting

By: The Washington Post Isaac Stanley-Becker November 8, 2018 0

A gunman opened fire inside a crowded bar late Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, California, killing 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy who had rushed inside to confront the shooter, authorities said. The gunman was later found dead inside. The gunfire erupted as people were line dancing on “College Country Night” at Borderline Bar and Grill, a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo