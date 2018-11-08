Don't Miss
Home / News / Acting attorney general has questioned Mueller investigation

Acting attorney general has questioned Mueller investigation

By: The Associated Press By RYAN J. FOLEY November 8, 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The man who will serve at least temporarily as the nation's top law enforcement official is a relatively inexperienced Republican Party loyalist from Iowa who has called for limiting special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Matthew G. Whitaker, 49, will become the nation's acting attorney general following the forced resignation of Jeff Sessions. ...

