Don't Miss
Home / News / Analysis: Trump’s firing of Jeff Sessions is another Comey-esque moment

Analysis: Trump’s firing of Jeff Sessions is another Comey-esque moment

By: The Washington Post Aaron Blake November 8, 2018 0

In July 2017, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., assured us there would be “holy hell to pay” if President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Key GOP senators said they wouldn’t even hold hearings on a replacement. Even a few months ago, two rank-and-file Republican senators warned that they might not vote to replace Sessions ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo