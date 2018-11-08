Don't Miss
Home / News / Former NY attorney general won’t face abuse charges

Former NY attorney general won’t face abuse charges

By: The Associated Press Michael Balsamo and Michael Sisak November 8, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The prosecutor appointed to investigate allegations that former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman physically abused women says she has closed the case without bringing criminal charges. She said in a brief statement that investigators did an “exhaustive review” and she personally interviewed each woman who had accused Schneiderman of assault. Singas says ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo