Don't Miss
Home / News / GOP judge releases juvenile defendants after election loss: ‘Obviously what the voters wanted’

GOP judge releases juvenile defendants after election loss: ‘Obviously what the voters wanted’

By: The Washington Post Eli Rosenberg November 8, 2018 0

Glenn Devlin, a District Court judge in Houston who was among 59 Republican jurists in the county who were swept out of office in a Democratic rout, released at least seven and potentially more minors who appeared before him on Wednesday, according to a witness and media reports. According to ABC 13, at least 10 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo