Home / News / Group home workers sentenced for death of resident

Group home workers sentenced for death of resident

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2018 0

Two group home workers have been sentenced for their role in the death of a resident. State Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi sentenced Sarah DiLallo, 26, to one to three years in state prison for charges related to the death of Heather Roselli. DeLallo was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent ...

