Home / News / Home invasion gets 30 years in prison

Home invasion gets 30 years in prison

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2018 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder. State Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi also sentenced Travis Hill, 30, to five years of post-release supervision for attempted second-degree murder and numerous other charges. Hill was convicted for a home invasion robbery of Thad and Sharon Swift and the attempted murder of ...

