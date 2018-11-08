Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 5, 2018

Mortgages Recorded October 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 5, 2018                  91   CHURCHVILLE, NY SWEENEY, PHILIP C & ARMES, KATELYN M Property Address: 18 PARNELL DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9363 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $177,100.00 BUCHIERO, DIANE Property Address: 25 N MAIN ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8014 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,000.00 DEMATTEO, ANTHONY J & DEMATTEO, REBECCA L Property Address: 15 AMBUSH LN, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9223 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo