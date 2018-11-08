New York acting attorney general will get new role

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press November 8, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s acting attorney general, who’s been leading legal challenges against Republican President Donald Trump, says she’ll return to her prior role as state solicitor general when Letitia James takes charge of the office in January. Democrat Barbara Underwood announced the news in a tweet on Thursday. She declined to run for ...

