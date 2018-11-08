Don't Miss
Prosecutors: Charlie Tan was a drug dealer

Sentencing on federal weapon charge set for Nov. 19

By: Bennett Loudon November 8, 2018 0

A Pittsford man accused of murdering his father in 2015 was a drug dealer when he was a student at Cornell University before the killing. Tan’s cell phone records show that he sold marijuana to other students for $200 an ounce and received a five-pound shipment of marijuana from California in January 2015 for which he ...

