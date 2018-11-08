Don't Miss
Roger Stone associate challenges Mueller’s special counsel appointment

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow November 8, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court on Thursday is set to consider the validity of special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The appeal, brought by an associate of Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, challenges the constitutionality of Mueller's role in a case that could ...

