Don't Miss
Home / News / Texas police charged in double homicide in stricken NY town

Texas police charged in double homicide in stricken NY town

By: The Associated Press November 8, 2018 0

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — Two Texas law enforcement officers and one of their wives are at the center of an investigation into a double homicide that has further rattled an upstate New York town already reeling from recent calamities. Joshua Niles, 28, and Amber Washburn, 24, were fatally shot outside their home Oct. 22 in Sodus, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo