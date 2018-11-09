Court approves Tops grocery store restructuring plan

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press November 9, 2018 0

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Western New York’s Tops grocery chain says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy “shortly,” after a court approved its restructuring plan. Tops Markets chief executive Frank Curci said Thursday the chain is poised to be a stronger and more competitive company. Headquartered in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, Tops announced in February that ...

