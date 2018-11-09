Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Norah T.

Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Norah T.

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Mental illness – Permanent neglect Matter of Norah T. CAF 16-02125 Appealed from Family Court, Cayuga County Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking to terminate the parental rights of the respondent father on the basis of mental illness and permanent neglect. The father appeals from a finding that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo