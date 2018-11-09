Don't Miss
Home / News / Whitaker was paid by firm FTC called a ‘scam’

Whitaker was paid by firm FTC called a ‘scam’

By: The Washington Post Carol D. Leonnig, Rosalind S. Helderman, and Robert O’Harrow Jr. November 9, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - When federal investigators were digging into an invention-promotion company accused of fraud by customers, they sought information in 2017 from a prominent member of the company’s advisory board: Matthew Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney in Iowa. It is unclear how Whitaker - who was appointed acting attorney general by President Donald Trump on Wednesday ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo