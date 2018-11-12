Don't Miss
Home / News / As a Senate candidate, Whitaker said he could not support ‘secular’ judicial nominees

As a Senate candidate, Whitaker said he could not support ‘secular’ judicial nominees

By: The Washington Post Michael Kranish and Robert Barnes November 12, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has said that judges should have a “biblical view,” that he could not support nominees who are “secular” and declared that federal courts should be the “inferior branch” of government. Whitaker’s comments, made during an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2014, have drawn new scrutiny since President ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo